Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 6,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNOW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.19.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Snowflake Stock Up 7.8 %

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNOW opened at $154.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.00. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $377.26.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

See Also

