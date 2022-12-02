Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 1,567 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. decreased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $112.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.67. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

