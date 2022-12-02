Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,052,000. Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 73,582.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 323,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,118,000 after acquiring an additional 323,025 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,572,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 531,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,491,000 after acquiring an additional 196,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 431,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,000 after acquiring an additional 125,513 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $49.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.51. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.23 and a twelve month high of $50.32.

