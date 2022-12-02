Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $2.99 Million Stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHI stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $39.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.42%.

FHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

In other news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 4,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $173,867.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,319.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 4,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $173,867.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,319.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 14,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $545,596.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,972 shares of company stock worth $2,792,922. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

