Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Trading Down 4%

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.58 and last traded at $8.58. Approximately 18,002 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,131,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $691.52 million, a PE ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,577,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,325,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,561,000 after acquiring an additional 63,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,105,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,373,000 after acquiring an additional 119,684 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 712,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 22,986 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 14,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

