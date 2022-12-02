Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Holdings Trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,416,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 102,723 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.73% of Garmin worth $139,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 14.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,235,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,589 shares of company stock worth $2,662,269. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin Trading Up 1.5 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $94.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.02. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.37 and a 12 month high of $139.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

