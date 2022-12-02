Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Purchased by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 226.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 307,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,912,000 after purchasing an additional 213,305 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,044,000 after buying an additional 153,235 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 99.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 280,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,914,000 after buying an additional 140,081 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 339,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,380,000 after buying an additional 129,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,395.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after buying an additional 127,894 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $126.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.37. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $132.63.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.