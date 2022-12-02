Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 101,059 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,024,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101,059 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $97,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 725.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 59,410 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 51,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 14,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPG. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.55.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group stock opened at $119.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $165.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.62 and its 200 day moving average is $104.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.86%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

