Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,218,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 327,150 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.24% of Marathon Petroleum worth $100,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $811,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $120.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $59.96 and a 12 month high of $127.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.89. The company has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.18%.

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 247,244 shares of company stock valued at $28,908,270. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPC. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

