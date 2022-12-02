Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,168 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.17% of Equinix worth $102,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 1.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,589,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Equinix to $726.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $751.18.

Equinix stock opened at $698.15 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $853.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $589.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $636.46. The company has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.26, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 162.09%.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total value of $1,749,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $13,088,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total transaction of $32,934.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at $11,709,532.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,088,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,992 shares of company stock worth $2,063,473. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

