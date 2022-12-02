Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 60,250 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,248,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,250 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $104,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

ACWI opened at $89.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.74. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $106.78.

