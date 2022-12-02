Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,328,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,931 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.20% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $105,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.44.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $24.81 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.90%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

