Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $107.03 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,987,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,450 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $107,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 85.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 24.5% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 221.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 29,411 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 51.3% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 30,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares during the period.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HYD opened at $51.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average is $52.47. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $62.63.

