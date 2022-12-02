Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,263 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.37% of TransDigm Group worth $108,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDG. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,257,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,289,000 after acquiring an additional 173,413 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 912.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 171,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $111,772,000 after acquiring an additional 154,609 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 1,887.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,651,000 after acquiring an additional 132,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after acquiring an additional 117,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,336,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,825,316,000 after acquiring an additional 107,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.97, for a total transaction of $6,819,155.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,777,317.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,235 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $697.67.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $634.64 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $684.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $570.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $582.47. The firm has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.04. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

