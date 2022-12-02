Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,243,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200,783 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 3.03% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $109,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,218,417,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1,983.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,060,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 190.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,720 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,814,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,947,000 after acquiring an additional 541,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,602,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,437,000 after purchasing an additional 334,100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWC opened at $35.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.18. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $41.12.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

