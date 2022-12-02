Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $112.68 Million Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,027,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 138,842 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.40% of DuPont de Nemours worth $112,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,508,000 after buying an additional 16,437 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 5.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 55,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 50.6% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $70.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.46. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

