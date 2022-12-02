Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in News were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of News by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 18,298 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of News by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 464,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,287,000 after acquiring an additional 26,195 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of News by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of News by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 99,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 15,761 shares during the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of News to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.37.

News Stock Performance

News stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.80. News Co. has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $23.73.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. News had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

News Profile

(Get Rating)

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.