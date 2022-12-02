Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,600 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the second quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.52.

Insider Activity

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $110.80 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $114.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.74. The company has a market cap of $456.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

