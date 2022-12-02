Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 7,700 Shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 4.11% of Farmer Bros. worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Farmer Bros. by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Farmer Bros. by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 121,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Farmer Bros.

In other news, insider Maurice S.J. Moragne sold 13,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $75,127.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,621 shares in the company, valued at $360,731.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $631,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Maurice S.J. Moragne sold 13,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $75,127.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,731.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros. Stock Down 4.8 %

FARM stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $7.88.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.12. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Farmer Bros. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.