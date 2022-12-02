Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Invests $3.56 Million in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.76.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,139,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,529 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TT stock opened at $178.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.07. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $204.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 27.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.73%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

