Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.27% of Cheesecake Factory worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 20.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,192,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,935,000 after purchasing an additional 376,046 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,360,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,244,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 20.7% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 708,638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,722,000 after buying an additional 121,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,387,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,385,000 after buying an additional 107,399 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of CAKE opened at $34.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.39. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $44.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.89%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of October 27, 2022, the company owned and operated 312 restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

