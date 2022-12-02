Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,035 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 23,824 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.06% of F5 worth $5,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in F5 during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in F5 by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in F5 by 568.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in F5 by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $155.03 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $249.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The network technology company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. F5 had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $700.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.17 million. Analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FFIV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of F5 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.23.

Insider Activity at F5

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total value of $25,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total value of $25,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total transaction of $351,911.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,157 shares of company stock worth $1,722,035 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.