Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,016 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 462,084 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 176.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,267 shares of company stock worth $3,591,206 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $28.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

