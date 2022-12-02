The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,886 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,702,000 after acquiring an additional 17,646 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,201 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $13,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 60,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $175.78 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $229.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.15. The company has a market capitalization of $104.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.82.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

