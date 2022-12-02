Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Position Reduced by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 366,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.33% of Lancaster Colony worth $47,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 26,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 3.1% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 37.6% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

LANC opened at $204.33 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12 month low of $116.85 and a 12 month high of $214.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 0.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

In other news, insider David S. Nagle sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total transaction of $231,388.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,918.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider David S. Nagle sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total value of $231,388.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,918.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 7,926 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $1,664,539.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,059,051.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,240 shares of company stock worth $2,485,516 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lancaster Colony has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

