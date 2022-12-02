Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 56,000 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 583.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 68.5% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 94.4% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 92.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 9,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 44,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XEL stock opened at $70.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $77.66. The stock has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.41.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

