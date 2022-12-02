Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,444 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,108,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,613 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after acquiring an additional 457,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after acquiring an additional 511,826 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,098,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,667,000 after acquiring an additional 84,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,758,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,381,000 after acquiring an additional 956,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAH. Cowen boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

NYSE:CAH opened at $79.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.63. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.80. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.28 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.24. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 billion. Research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.35%.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

