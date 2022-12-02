Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,511,200 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Lincoln National Stock Down 0.5 %

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $38.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.60. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.59 and a fifty-two week high of $76.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.94%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

