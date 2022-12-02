Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. Argus lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.57.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $220.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.05. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

