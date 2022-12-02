Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,835 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 64.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,782,000 after acquiring an additional 32,316 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $299,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total transaction of $880,113.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,044,612.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,894 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $106.88 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $112.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.09.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.70.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.