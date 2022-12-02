Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 88,900 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,900 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in XPeng were worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in XPeng by 65.6% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in XPeng by 12.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in XPeng by 27.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in XPeng by 13.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in XPeng by 50.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $9.97 on Friday. XPeng Inc. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPeng Profile

Several research firms have weighed in on XPEV. UBS Group raised XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut XPeng from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

(Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.