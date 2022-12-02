Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 50,600 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,218,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in National Bank were worth $46,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NBHC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in National Bank by 2,677.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in National Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in National Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Stock Down 0.2 %

NBHC stock opened at $46.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $36.04 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

National Bank Increases Dividend

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. National Bank had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 39.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on NBHC shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of National Bank from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of National Bank to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $475,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,168,292.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

