Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 831,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.57% of Sealed Air worth $47,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEE. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SEE opened at $52.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $41.24 and a 1 year high of $70.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 292.98% and a net margin of 10.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SEE shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sealed Air

In other news, Director Zubaid Ahmad purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $50,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Zubaid Ahmad purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $50,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $44,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,338.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

