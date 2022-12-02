Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.08.

PEG stock opened at $60.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.31.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.82%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

