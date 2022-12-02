Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $3.86 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115,002 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 411.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $546,672.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,192,212.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 4.5 %

FNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens dropped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.20.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day moving average of $39.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.93%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.