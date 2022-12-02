Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,900 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.06% of Liberty Global worth $6,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,824,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,394,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 265,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 68,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 32,591 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 322,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Liberty Global by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $613,035.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,463. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 10,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $218,760.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $613,035.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,463. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,706 shares of company stock worth $3,172,623 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average of $21.10. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $29.17.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

