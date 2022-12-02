Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,959 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 188,000 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.07% of Juniper Networks worth $6,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks Stock Down 1.0 %

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $173,562.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 832,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,118,108.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Juniper Networks news, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $4,258,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,860,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,581,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $173,562.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 832,485 shares in the company, valued at $23,118,108.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 169,286 shares of company stock worth $5,124,684. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

JNPR stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average of $28.89.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 65.12%.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

