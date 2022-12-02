Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Stake Lessened by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,779 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 398.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,393,000 after purchasing an additional 761,900 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 29.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 363,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,194,000 after purchasing an additional 83,084 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at $1,310,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 220.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 176,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,219,000 after acquiring an additional 121,525 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 143.8% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 15,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $78.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.43. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $125.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RHI. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,212,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at $18,783,093.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Robert Half International Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

