Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 52,382 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ONEOK by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,825,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,318,476,000 after buying an additional 1,493,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after buying an additional 1,043,147 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,113,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 802,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,659,000 after purchasing an additional 583,454 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE opened at $67.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.76 and its 200 day moving average is $60.13. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $75.07.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.89%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OKE. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.