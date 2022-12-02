Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $3.92 Million Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,900 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1,935.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $4,747,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SLG opened at $41.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.45. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.77 and a 12 month high of $83.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $162.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.311 per share. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -286.92%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

