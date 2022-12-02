Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 20.1% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 8.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 34.1% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.43.

Marriott International Price Performance

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $165.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.78. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The firm has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

Marriott International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,812 shares of company stock worth $3,475,694. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

