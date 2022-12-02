Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,260 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $6,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTD. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.7% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 68.4% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,357.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,490.33 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,065.55 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,260.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1,246.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The company had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,420.65, for a total value of $14,564,503.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71 shares in the company, valued at $100,866.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total value of $1,691,538.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438 shares in the company, valued at $583,380.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,420.65, for a total transaction of $14,564,503.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,866.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,625 shares of company stock valued at $42,757,279 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

