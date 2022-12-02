Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $6.04 Million Stock Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 220,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 87,932 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $6,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,599,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,319 shares during the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 7,168,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,627 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,783,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,528 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 243.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,523,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,719,000 after buying an additional 1,080,405 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,421.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,118,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,595 shares during the last quarter. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTO. TheStreet lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Down 0.8 %

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $24.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.54. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $32.49.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

