Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $48.04 Million Stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,351,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.59% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $48,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 71.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 46,381 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 10.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at approximately $994,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $49.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.49 and a 200-day moving average of $42.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $52.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.70.

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,427,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,422,839.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $272,020.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,674.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $5,427,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,422,839.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,407 shares of company stock valued at $5,704,626. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

