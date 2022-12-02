Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 16.7% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 259.9% during the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $3,588,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1,309.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,516,000 after purchasing an additional 40,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:HON opened at $217.39 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $221.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $146.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen upped their price target on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet raised Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.44.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

