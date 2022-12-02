Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Makes New Investment in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,021,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

TRGP opened at $74.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.71 and a beta of 2.35. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.08%.

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $147,834.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,049.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $147,834.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,049.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $4,228,195.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,016,865.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

