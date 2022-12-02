Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Takes $7.34 Million Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 198,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,342,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.14% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,099,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,148,000 after acquiring an additional 91,958 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,872,000 after purchasing an additional 593,051 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $108,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,137,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,145,000 after purchasing an additional 44,388 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 954,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,348,000 after purchasing an additional 365,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IONS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $40.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.73 and a 200-day moving average of $41.33. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $48.82.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

