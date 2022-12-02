Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,357 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 120,138 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.08% of PulteGroup worth $7,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 18.5% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 17.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 3.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 3.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in PulteGroup by 4.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $45.15 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.04). PulteGroup had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

