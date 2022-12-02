Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 3,300 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 7,194.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,551,000 after acquiring an additional 237,843 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Snap-on by 14.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,412,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,145,000 after buying an additional 182,700 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Snap-on by 82.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 315,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,223,000 after buying an additional 142,711 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,820,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 287.7% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 132,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,180,000 after buying an additional 98,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $242.14 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $243.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.75. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.29. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 39.25%.

In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $835,135.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,880.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $835,135.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,880.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,204,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,946 shares in the company, valued at $950,433.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,683 shares of company stock worth $10,875,392 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

