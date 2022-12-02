CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 30,386 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 4,250.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth $40,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 66.0% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 405.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW stock opened at $191.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.23. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $208.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

